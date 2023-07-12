SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – It was a pleasant and comfortably warm day by July standards across CNY Wednesday, but some changes are on the way. Find out what the changes are below…

Much of tonight is dry, but…

More clouds drift in during the night with a few showers and possibly a storm or two developing overnight towards morning with a warm front. Lows drop into the mid-60s.

Thursday morning and midday breakdown

Wednesday morning’s cold front moves back to the north as a warm front late tonight into Thursday morning producing a few showers and possibly a storm or two not only late Wednesday night but also Thursday morning.

After 9 or 10 am we should turn sunnier and rain free right through about noon or 1 pm.

Turns stormy Thursday afternoon

After noon or 1 pm a cold front slowly slides into CNY and through later in the afternoon/early evening. This front is going to produce some showers and storms, possibly a line, between about 1 and 3 pm near the Syracuse area/I-81 corridor which will barrel east into ENY and New England as the afternoon and evening progress.

Any storm that develops on Thursday, especially during the afternoon could pack a punch with heavy rain, damaging wind gusts, large hail and we cannot even rule out an isolated tornado or two. The greatest threats from the storms Thursday will be damaging winds and flash flooding due to the heavy rain.

Who has the best chance of seeing a strong/severe storm?

Areas near and especially east of Syracuse appear to have the best chance of experiencing a strong to severe storm Thursday afternoon.

When does storm threat diminish Thursday?

At this point, it appears that the strong to severe storm threat should exit all of CNY by 5 or 6 pm Thursday with a quieter evening in store for the region behind the afternoon cold front passage.

Also, because of the storms expected Thursday, and recent heavy rains across parts of our area earlier this week, a Flood Watch has been issued for the highlighted counties below for most of the day Thursday.

It also turns windy, warmer and muggier Thursday in the wake of the warm front in the morning. Highs Thursday afternoon should make it into the mid-80s, possibly a bit higher if we see more sun.

Not looking too bad Friday

Right now, much of Friday looks to be dry with just a few spotty pop up showers/storms possible mainly south and east of Syracuse. It’s another warm and at least somewhat muggy day too with highs in the mid-80s.

This is good news for any festivals, the Syracuse Mets returning home and the start of Syracuse Nationals weekend at the Fairgrounds!

Stay tuned for updates about the weekend.