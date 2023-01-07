SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – After a Spring-like start to 2023, Winter tries to sneak back this weekend. Details are below…

Is winter actually returning to Central New York?

Eh…. It’s trying. Winter weather has been on hiatus for more than a week but will make a brief reappearance in Central New York Saturday morning

The snow showers start Saturday in the Syracuse area.

The lake effect falls apart midday Saturday as the air aloft begins to warm but it remains cloudy the rest of the day.

A coating to a couple inches of snow is possible Saturday with the highest totals over the higher terrain. Even the Syracuse area could see an inch or so snow by Noon Saturday, our first snowfall of 2023.

Ok, it feels more like winter, but could we get some sun, please?

Since you asked nicely, yes.

High pressure is starting to build in from the north Saturday night. There is some low-level moisture trapped early Sunday morning causing a cloudy start but those should burn off and we end up with mainly sunny skies.

With the sun it is a seasonable end to the weekend with mid 30s for highs.

Still, it doesn’t look like a major change to prolonged winter cold and snow for us here in Central New York in the near term. By the end of next week thinks could get more interesting.

