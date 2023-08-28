SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – After a few more showers tonight, should we keep the umbrella nearby through midweek? Find out below…

Just a few showers to dodge tonight

Some moisture in the form of clouds and some showers have impacted parts of CNY near and especially south and east of Syracuse today.

Tonight, we think a few showers will move through CNY, including the northwestern part of CNY that was dry with sun on Monday. We also think some fog is going to develop going through the night.

So, that said, if you are heading to the fair this evening you may want to have an umbrella handy.

It’s a mild and muggy night with lows in the low to mid 60s.

Read more about the Fair forecast here >>

Bit more rain at times Tuesday/Wednesday

After a few more showers Monday night, there could be a few scattered showers and possibly a storm or two Tuesday, but overall much of Tuesday looks to be dry.

As the cold front nears Tuesday night and swings through Wednesday morning, we do expect a few more showers and possibly a storm Tuesday night. It’s another mild and muggy night Tuesday night with lows drop into the low to mid 60s again.

Meanwhile, our friends in Florida and other parts of the Southeast will be dealing with the wrath of ‘Idalia’ as the storm makes landfall potentially as a major hurricane with winds over 115 mph midweek! Click here for more details.

Taste of fall midweek, but…

After feeling seasonably warm highs near 80 Tuesday, some spots may struggle to even make it out of the 60s by Wednesday!

We do look to rebound well into the 70s to even around 80 by the end of the week, and solid 80s return right through the Labor Day holiday weekend! Yes, summer is far from over CNY!

Keep checking the latest 7-day forecast for updates.