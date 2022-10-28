SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR) – Seasonably cool today after the frosty start, but it turns milder for this last weekend of October. How mild? Find out below.

TODAY:

It is going to be seasonably cool, but nice today after the coldest start to a day since May 1st in Syracuse!

The sky today should feature a blend of high clouds and sunshine thanks to high pressure cresting overhead. That means more in the way of filtered sun compared to the bright sun from Thursday afternoon.

Highs are in the mid-50s to round out the week.

TONIGHT:

Any high and mid-level clouds should slide out of the area and or dissipate tonight likely leading to another frosty night across CNY.

Lows drop to within a few degrees of 30 for much of region.

WEEKEND:

So far this October we have had a good track record with weekend weather and this weekend is no different. High pressure remains in control over this final weekend of October and that will mean more dry weather and plenty of sunshine!

We expect some bone chilling, frosty mornings over the weekend, but with all the sun temperatures should rise above 60 degrees both Saturday and especially Sunday!

This is great news for any outdoor activities you may be taking part in over the weekend like tailgating for the SU vs. Notre Dame game, pumpkin/apple picking, outdoor chores/exercise, haunted hayrides, and any other Halloween festivities taking place.

MONDAY (HALLOWEEN):

Lots of creepy clouds are expected for Halloween across CNY with a few widely scattered spooky showers possible. There also will be a bit of a whispering breeze, but overall, it’s not too scary of a forecast thankfully!

Highs for the day aren’t bone chilling either for the day or trick-or-treat time in the evening either! We think the air cools back into the 50s between 5 and 9 p.m. for all the ghosts and goblins which isn’t too bad at all for anyone accompanying the monsters.

Stay tuned for updates if you dare!