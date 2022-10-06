The drought issues parts of the region were experiencing over the summer have now eased thanks to significant rainfall that fell in late August and September across CNY.

The latest report from the National Drought Monitor Center on October 6th displays the lack of color showing up across the Southern and Western Finger Lakes indicating no dryness anymore as the growing season winds down.

As you can see it is abnormally dry still across the Niagara Frontier to the Rochester area, but much of Upstate NY is not dry anymore. Meanwhile, where the drought conditions were the worst just a month ago, much of Eastern NY, and Southern New England have improved but moderate to severe drought still persists south and east of Albany.