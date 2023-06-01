SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) To say Central New York has been spoiled the last week weather-wise is an understatement. However, that weather won’t last. The details are below.

Say goodbye to the warmth…

Changes are definitely coming to Central New York and the entire Northeast. We can see that unfolding at the jet stream level over the next few days.

A ridge of high pressure in the upper levels of the atmosphere has dominated our weather since Memorial Day weekend. That has meant a long string of sunny, warm and dry days. We get one more of those days Friday as Syracuse once again approaches 90 degrees.

That high pressure system shifts west into the Plains and Central Canada this weekend and we start to develop a trough of low pressure here in the East that lingers into next week.

Is the change coming this weekend dramatic?

It looks like we get kind of a ‘soft landing’ here in Central New York as the changes unfold.

The most noticeable change is that it won’t be as warm. Upper 70s Saturday are followed by low 70s on Sunday. Actually, this is closer to normal for early June.

There likely is not much rain to deal with for the weekend and from later Saturday afternoon into Sunday our skies are generally clear.

Downhill trend continues next week

As the trough of low pressure gets more organized next week, we should see an increase in our chances for rain showers along with cooler temperatures.

Our most likely time for showers would be midweek from Tuesday into Thursday. While the rain showers are welcomed given our dry May, it remains to be seen just how beneficial the showers truly are for Central New York. An early take from some of our computer models suggests a half to three quarters of an inch of rain.

Temperatures bottom out Tuesday and Wednesday with highs between 65-70 for most while we should be in the mid 70s.

Improving for mid June?

While the confidence in what unfolds for the middle of June is lower than what we see in front of us for next week, the early signs point toward cool weather sticking around.

The latest 8 to 14 day forecast from the National Weather Service paints a picture of cooler than normal weather.

It looks like the summer-like weather is about to take an extended hiatus here in Central New York.