SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) Clearing and chilly tonight, and then comes the best day of the week! How nice, and does it continue into Friday and weekend?? Find out below.

Clearing sky & frosty for many tonight

Lingering showers from this evening south and east of Syracuse have departed as high pressure builds in from the west and helps clears us all out.

The clearing sky and light winds set the stage for some frost for many areas across CNY late tonight into the start of Thursday. Lows drop into the low to mid 30s, with 20s in the normally colder spots of CNY.

Chill eases as it turns drier & brighter

High pressure settles into the area for the last half of the week yielding more sunshine and seasonable temperatures with highs climbing into the low 60s Thursday and Friday.

Unfortunately, Friday won’t be as sunny as Thursday with sunshine fading behind clouds faster than we thought earlier this week. In fact, there probably will be a few showers developing towards evening near and west of Syracuse ahead of the next weather maker.

Final weekend of April is looking…

At this point, not so hot. A slow-moving storm system with its occluded front likely produces occasional rain showers Friday night into Saturday. Highs on Saturday probably struggle to get out of the 50s with a gusty southeast breeze.

Any better Sunday? So, it actually does look a little better for the tail end of the weekend, but not great. Scattered showers are still possible on Sunday, especially later in the afternoon and evening, but overall, it does not look as damp as Saturday.

It also looks a little milder Sunday too with highs sneaking back into the 60s with a steady breeze.

So, if you are thinking about which day to do any outdoor activities over the weekend, we’d advise that Sunday is looking to be the better of the two days. Stay tuned for updates.