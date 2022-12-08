SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR) – The damp, dreary weather is still with us but departing soon…

DAMP START TO THE DAY

We’re waking up to more rain showers. But, they won’t last all day. A few lake effect rain and higher elevation wet snow pellets stick around through the morning.

By the afternoon some drier air returns to CNY to help dry us out from the soggy weather we’ve had this week.

SLOWLY TURNS BRIGHTER THURSDAY

Clouds are stubborn much of Thursday, but it dries out and at least brightens up a little bit by the afternoon.

As a matter a fact, from near Syracuse north and east bound we believe enough drier air builds in to cause some sun to develop shortly before sunset. Fingers crossed!

Temperatures won’t move much as we top out in the upper 30s to low 40s on Thursday.

END OF THE WEEK:

Earlier this week we were concerned about a system that was forecast to move close to CNY for the end of the week. What is the latest?

As of Wednesday night, our confidence is quite high for dry, mostly sunny, and seasonably cool weather both Friday and Saturday!

This is great news for many that have plans out and about like Christmas shopping to do, attending Christmas parties, getting the Christmas tree, decorating etc…The only downside is that it won’t look wintry without the snow, but come Sunday this probably changes!

