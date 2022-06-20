SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV) – We’re finally starting to warm up a little bit for the last official full day of spring!

MONDAY:

It’s a little chilly out! We’re waking up to 50s, 40s, and even a handful of 30s this morning! At least lots of sunshine greets us heading out this morning, but clouds will likely filter out the sun a bit as the day goes on.

Temperatures continue their upwards climb back into the low to mid 70s. This is still a touch below normal, but we’ll keep adding on to the temperatures as the week goes on.

MONDAY NIGHT:

Clouds thicken with a few showers and storms developing near and after midnight as a warm front nears the area. It’s a slightly milder night with lows in the mid to upper 50s.

TUESDAY (WELCOME SUMMER):

Summer officially starts at 5:14 Tuesday morning, and more seasonable temperatures should return with highs warming into the mid to upper 70s, possibly touching 80 if we see enough sun. It also turns a bit more humid during the afternoon too.

Unfortunately, the chances of a few showers and storms will go up a bit late Monday night and Tuesday thanks to a warm front slowly moving close to the region but remaining west of CNY. Tuesday should feature a decent amount of dry time too the way it’s looking.

WEDNESDAY:

Some showers and a few storms look to be more likely Wednesday thanks to a cold/occluded front moving in from the west. It likely is a bit muggier and possibly warmer too with highs trying to sneak into the low 80s.