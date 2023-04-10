SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – Very dry air since the start of last weekend continuing through at least this week is providing an increased threat of brushfires across CNY. More details are below.

Winds ramp up briefly enhancing brushfire threat

Winds are going to increase on Tuesday, gusting at times over 30 mph across the region, especially during the late morning through the early evening.

This combined with very dry air over the next several days, and the dormant brush and dried leaves from last year and this recipe is just what brushfires thrive on.

That said, all of CNY has an increased brushfire threat, especially Tuesday due to winds there is a Fire Weather Watch in effect across portions of CNY near and south and east of Syracuse between 10 am and 8 pm on Tuesday.

Remember, there is a burn ban across New York State now through mid-May. Do not discard your cigarettes carelessly, keep your bonfires and cooking fires, no higher than 3 feet and no wider than 4 feet and control burns are okay too according to the D.E.C.