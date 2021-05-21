First 90 degree day of the year is happening earlier

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR)- It is May 21 and Syracuse is looking at it’s second 90 degree day of 2021.
One of our “new normals” is that we are experiencing more 90 degree heat here in Central New York. It doesn’t just happen in the summer. The trend is that it’s happening more often in the late spring and early fall.
|APRIL
|MAY
|JUNE
|JULY
|AUGUST
|SEPTEMBER
|2010-2020
|0
|1
|2
|6
|2
|2
|2000-2010
|0
|0
|2
|3
|3
|1
|1990-2000
|0
|0
|2
|3
|2
|0
|1980-1990
|0
|0
|2
|4
|2
|0
Here is the breakdown of times we’ve had 90 degree weather in May by decade (plus number of years out of 10 years it happened).
|DECADE
|# OF 90 DEGREE DAYS
|# OF YEARS IT HAPPENED IN THAT DECADE
|1950s
|0
|0
|1960s
|5
|2
|1970s
|6
|4
|1980s
|3
|2
|1990s
|2
|2
|2000s
|1
|1
|2010s
|10
|7
Taking 2020 and 2021 into account, then 9 out of the last 12 years have had 90 degree weather in May.
It should come as no surprise that our average first 90 degree day is happening earlier. Turns out, on average, it’s a week earlier with the latest set of averages and we are two weeks earlier than 40 years ago!