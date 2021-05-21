First 90 degree day of the year is happening earlier

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR)- It is May 21 and Syracuse is looking at it’s second 90 degree day of 2021.

One of our “new normals” is that we are experiencing more 90 degree heat here in Central New York. It doesn’t just happen in the summer. The trend is that it’s happening more often in the late spring and early fall.

APRIL MAY JUNE JULY AUGUST SEPTEMBER 2010-2020 0 1 2 6 2 2 2000-2010 0 0 2 3 3 1 1990-2000 0 0 2 3 2 0 1980-1990 0 0 2 4 2 0 This table shows a break down by month and decade of the average number of days Syracuse had a high temperature of 90° or higher.

Here is the breakdown of times we’ve had 90 degree weather in May by decade (plus number of years out of 10 years it happened).

DECADE # OF 90 DEGREE DAYS # OF YEARS IT HAPPENED IN THAT DECADE 1950s 0 0 1960s 5 2 1970s 6 4 1980s 3 2 1990s 2 2 2000s 1 1 2010s 10 7

Taking 2020 and 2021 into account, then 9 out of the last 12 years have had 90 degree weather in May.

It should come as no surprise that our average first 90 degree day is happening earlier. Turns out, on average, it’s a week earlier with the latest set of averages and we are two weeks earlier than 40 years ago!