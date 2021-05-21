First 90 degree day of the year is happening earlier

Weather
Posted: / Updated:

Photo credit: Lindsay Raychel

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR)- It is May 21 and Syracuse is looking at it’s second 90 degree day of 2021.

One of our “new normals” is that we are experiencing more 90 degree heat here in Central New York. It doesn’t just happen in the summer. The trend is that it’s happening more often in the late spring and early fall.

APRILMAYJUNEJULYAUGUSTSEPTEMBER
2010-2020012622
2000-2010002331
1990-2000002320
1980-1990002420
This table shows a break down by month and decade of the average number of days Syracuse had a high temperature of 90° or higher.

Here is the breakdown of times we’ve had 90 degree weather in May by decade (plus number of years out of 10 years it happened).

DECADE# OF 90 DEGREE DAYS# OF YEARS IT HAPPENED IN THAT DECADE
1950s00
1960s52
1970s64
1980s32
1990s22
2000s11
2010s107

Taking 2020 and 2021 into account, then 9 out of the last 12 years have had 90 degree weather in May.

It should come as no surprise that our average first 90 degree day is happening earlier. Turns out, on average, it’s a week earlier with the latest set of averages and we are two weeks earlier than 40 years ago!

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Weather Map Gallery

Almanac

Almanac

Almanac

Northeast Radar

Northeast Radar

Humidity

Humidity

Wind Speed

Wind Speed

UV Index

UV Index
Storm Team Summer Outlook

Live Doppler 9 Map Center

CNY View

CNY View

CNY View

Oswego Area

Oswego Area

Syracuse Area

Syracuse Area