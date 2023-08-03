SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV) – The area of abnormally dry conditions across Central New York essentially remains the same once again this week.

This is according to the latest summary from the United States Drought Monitor, which accounts for the conditions through 8 a.m. on Tuesday, August 1.

The only portions of our area where abnormally dry conditions persist are northeastern Madison and central and eastern Oneida counties.

To our north, portions of Jefferson County previously considered abnormally dry have now had that status removed as of the latest report.

Most of the region has been kept from being included in the abnormally dry category again because of above average rainfall during the month of July.

In Syracuse, the rain total of 5.43 inches for the month was over an inch and a half above average.

Since the last update of the Drought Monitor we have picked up 1.92 inches of rain, 1.64 inches of which fell on July 29 alone.

In abnormally dry conditions, crop growth is stunted, planting is delayed, fire danger is elevated, lawns brown early, gardens begin to wilt, and surface water levels decline.

In a moderate drought, the next level up, wildfires/ground fires increase, trees/landscaping/fish are stressed, honey production declines and voluntary water conservation is requested.

Each week the Storm Team will monitor the conditions when new reports are issued on Thursdays.