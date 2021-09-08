First Fall Foliage report of the season is out and little change so far

The first Fall Foliage report is out for New York and for much of the state there is not much leaf change.

In the Adirondacks, Tupper Lake spotters expect up to 10% color change this weekend. The summer greens are starting the cycle to autumn brilliance with subtle traces of goldenrod and copper, and the soft maples are providing a patchy, rhubarb splatter. Elsewhere in Franklin County, the color transition will be less, with Malone and Saranac Lake each predicting 5% change. Essex County spotters in Wilmington, Jay and Au Sable Forks predict up to 10% color change this weekend as muted shades of red and yellow begin to appear. Foliage change around Whiteface Mountain Ski Area will only be about 5%. Lake Placid spotters are predicting around 10% color change with mild shades of yellow and muted shades of orange. In the Adirondack Hub area of Newcomb look for up to 10% color change with subdued shades of yellow and red beginning to appear.

In the Catskills, fall colors are just beginning to appear, with most reporting stations expecting little or no change this weekend. In Delaware County, spotters in Hamden expect up to 10% color change with touches of yellow emerging.

These reports come from volunteer field observers throughout the state that are relayed to Empire State Development Division of Tourism.