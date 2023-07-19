We are halfway through meteorological summer across the Northern Hemisphere and many have their opinions on how CNY/Syracuse has fared thus far.

More days without rain than with

Out of the first 45 days/first half of the summer season, 18 featured measurable rain, which is average for the first part of summer.

Buttt…did we see an average amount of rainfall?

So did we end up near average with the rainfall amount with those 18 days of rain in Syracuse? No we didn’t. Almost 8 inches of rain fell between the first of June through mid July. How does that compare to normal during that time frame? It’s nearly 2 and a half inches above normal for the first 6 weeks of summer! This is the second time in the past 5 years that the summer began wetter than average. The other summer that started wet was 2021, when almost 10 and a half inches of rain fell!

Pretty warm thus far…

The average temperature for Syracuse between June 1 and July 15 ended up being 70 degrees when factoring in the average highs and lows each day. This was nearly a degree and a half above average for the first part of summer, but not as hot as the summer of 2020 and 2021. Last year through the 15th of July Syracuse was actually about a degree cooler than average thanks to the cool June.

Where do we stand with 90+ degree days?

Yes, it’s been a warm summer thus far with many warm and muggy nights and days, but how does this summer compare to normal with 90+ degree days? So Syracuse typically averages about 6 90+ degree days through mid July, which is exactly where we are at! The average number of 90+ degree days for the summer is 10. This time last year Syracuse only had 4 90+ degree days, BUT managed to get to 15 90 degree days thanks to a hot start to August!

We shall see where we end up after summer is over this year. By the way, the highest number of 90+ degrees occurred back in the summer of 1955.

Summer started and the humidity arrived in earnest

Since summer officially started on June 21st the high 60+ degree dew points kicked in and for the most part have stuck around ever since with nearly 260 hours of dew points being higher than 65 degrees. To put this in perspective, prior to June 21st, we were at essentially 0 hours! The average number of hours through July 15th is about 215 hours.