SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Summer is well underway, and it’s nearly time to celebrate America’s 247th birthday! If you have travel plans for the holiday early next week, get a first look at the forecast below…

As of right now, it looks like we may have a few showers to dodge looking ahead to the early part of next week.

There will be a trough of low pressure swinging through on Monday which could trigger a few scattered showers or even a storm or two. The rain shouldn’t cause any widespread hindrance on travel plans, but your windshield wipers may be needed if you are driving on Monday. It will be a warm day with highs in the 80s.

By the 4th of July itself on Tuesday, the weather is still looking a bit unsettled. There looks to be a trough close by while high pressure attempts to swing in from the northwest. This means we will still have the risk for a shower or storm around, but by no means does the holiday look like a washout at this point. In fact, there should be plenty more dry time than not. Stay tuned for updates as we get closer. High temperatures will turn a little warmer, reaching the mid-80s.

Taking a look back at July 4th weather history here in Syracuse, we have experienced quite the set of extremes on Independence Days of the past.

The hottest July 4th on record here in the Salt City occurred in 1990. The high temperature that day was 97 degrees.

The coolest weather we have ever felt on July 4th was 46 degrees. This was the low on Independence Day 1968.

We all know we can get heavy rain producing storms this time of year when the humidity ramps up, similar to what we saw earlier this week. Believe it or not, there has not been a July 4th with more than an inch of rain in Syracuse recorded weather history dating back to 1903. The highest total was just shy—0.99″—on July 4th, 1984.

As for this year, it looks like we won’t be closing in on any of the extremes as we celebrate with cookouts and fireworks across Central New York.

Stay tuned to the NewsChannel 9 Storm Team as we continue to fine-tune the forecast in the coming days.