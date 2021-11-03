First measurable snowfall for the lake effect snowbelt region

(WSYR)- Most in Central New York are accustom to seeing the first flakes of snow falling in November, and even accumulating here and there too, especially later in the month.

If you live in the Tug Hill area then you expect to not only see your first flakes of the season, but measurable snow is normally a shoe-in too! In fact, most in the Tug Hill area want the snow for their businesses/livelihood.

Sure enough, Tuesday night into Wednesday morning, Lake Ontario helped produce several inches of snow across parts of the Tug Hill, including the Redfield area. This is where weather watcher, Carol Yerdon measured about 9 inches of snow as of late Wednesday morning.

Photo taken by Carol Yerdon in Redfield, NY.

Here are some other snowfall reports around the Tug Hill region as of Wednesday morning.

A bit more lake snow is expected Wednesday night into the start of Thursday.