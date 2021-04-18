First meteor shower of the year peaks this week

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR)- Heads up sky watchers, our first meteor shower of the year is approaching!

It’s the time of year when the Lyrid meteor shower peaks.

The meteors appear to come from, or radiate, the constellation Vega, a bight star in the constellation Lyra thus the name Lyrid meteor shower. The meteors are caused by debris from Comet Thatcher passing through the atmosphere.

The peak time for the shower is the night of April 21-22. More specifically, after 1:oo a.m. and right before dawn Thursday. Meteors will begin ramping up Monday and peak early Thursday.

This is not going to be a big meteor shower with only 10-15 meteors per hour. In comparison, the normally better-viewed Perseid meteor shower in August has a rate of 50 to 75 meteors per hour.

According to NASA, the meteors “are known for their luminous dust trains, which can be observable for several seconds.”

Unfortunately, the weather pattern impacting CNY won’t make viewing easy. Although not overcast every day, a series of fronts will keep clouds streaming in and out of the area. The best shot we have at some clearing before dawn is going to be Friday. This is a day beyond peak, but you still may be able to see some meteors.

WHAT: Lyrid meteor shower

WHEN: After 1 a.m. and before dawn Monday, April 19 – Thursday, April 22.

WHERE: Away from city lights, let your eyes adjust, and face the east.