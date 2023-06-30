SYRACUSE, NY (WYSR-TV)—If you check out the Storm Team calendar, you’ll see we have a full moon coming up Monday, July 3.

This will be the first of 4 supermoons in a row!

Monday’s full moon will reach its peak at 7:40 a.m. ET. The moon won’t be all that visible in the sky, however you will have the chance to see it at night this weekend if the cloud cover cooperates.

What is a Supermoon?

According to NASA, a supermoon is when any full moon occurs at the same time as the moon’s perigee, or the closet point of orbit with Earth.

The moon is varying distances to the Earth it makes it 27-day orbit. The point in the moon’s cycle that is closest to Earth is a perigee; and an apogee is the opposite when the moon is farther from the Earth.

The July 3 moon’s distance from Earth will be 224,895 miles, compared to the average moon distance of 238,900 miles.

About three to four supermoons occur each year and typically one right after the other.

While the moon isn’t technically bigger or brighter, it appears that way during a supermoon, 17% bigger and about 30% bright actually. A moon can only hold the title of being a “supermoon” if the full moon is within 90% of it perigee.

Slide the bar to view a NASA comparison of a full moon at the farthest point, or apogee, to the closest point, or perigee (Credit: NASA’s Scientific Visualization Studio).

When are the other supermoons happening this year?

Look out for the next supermoons on or about these dates:

-August 1: 222,158 miles

-August 30-31: 222,043 miles – The closest! And it’ll be a Blue Moon.

-September 28-29: 224,658 miles

What is July’s full moon called?

According to NASA, the July full moon is called the “Buck Moon”.

The Farmer’s Almanac says the Algonquin tribe called this moon the Buck Moon because it corresponds with the time of year when young buck deer’s antlers start to show.

Other names the July full moon can go by are “Thunder Moon” because of the amount of thunderstorms this time of year, and the “Hay Moon” because it’s the time of year to make hay.