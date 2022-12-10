SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR) – After a sunny, chilly start to the weekend, the weather finally turns wintry around CNY for the end of the weekend.

STILL DRY THROUGH MOST OF TONIGHT:

Clouds increase and chilly with lows in the 20s, but readings rise to near 30 by morning.

WINTER WEATHER ADVISORIES FOR THE HIGHER TERRAIN MAINLY EAST OF I-81

WHEN DOES PRECIPITATION START?

Snow develops between 5 and 8 am Sunday, with the steadiest precipitation arriving after 8 am.

WHAT TYPE OF PRECIPITATION OCCURS?

Precipitation type will depend on the temperatures Sunday, but we think the majority of the precipitation falls as wet snow, but could mix with rain at times over the lower terrain mainly west of Syracuse on Sunday, but may end as a little drizzle even in the Syracuse area Sunday evening.

Over the hills/higher terrain we do expect the precipitation to fall as just snow.

BEST CHANCE TO PICK UP ACCUMULATING SNOW

Temperatures should stay just above freezing for much of Sunday across the lower terrain/Syracuse area probably keeping any slushy minor snow accumulation for many mainly on grassy surfaces and rooftops.

Roads are expected to remain mainly just wet for many so it shouldn’t really stop anyone from getting out and about to Christmas shop or whatnot.

Across the hills it’s a different story as temperatures are a little colder, at or just below freezing, and likely leads to roads becoming at least somewhat slick and sloppy Sunday into Sunday night.

The best chances of picking up snow accumulation of 3 inches or more is across the hillier terrain with a coating to as much as 2 or 3 inches expected across the lower terrain/Syracuse area.

Stay tuned for updates from the NewsChannel 9 Storm Team.

The weather improves across CNY early to mid-next week with sunshine returning and slightly below normal temperatures.