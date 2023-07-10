SYRACUSE (WSYR-TV) — Nearly 1.5-2″ or more of rain has drenched parts of central Oswego County Monday morning which prompted the National Weather Service in Buffalo to issue a Flash Flood Warning until 2:30pm.

Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are possible in the warned area where flash flooding is occurring.

Observed 12-hr rainfall from the NYS Mesonet as of 11:00 a.m. Monday

12-hour precipitation courtesy of NYS Mesonet

The biggest impact is on small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets, and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas.

Some locations that will experience flash flooding include: Pulaski, Central Square, Selkirk Shores State Park, Mexico Point, State Park, Hastings, Constantia, West Monroe, Mexico, Cleveland, Parish, Altmar, Mallory, Gayville, Howardville, Amboy Center and Bernhards Bay.

Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Flooding is occurring or is imminent. It is important to know where you are relative to streams, rivers, or creeks which can become killers in heavy rains. Campers and hikers should avoid streams or creeks.

In addition, there is a Flood Watch for Onondaga, Madison, Oneida, Jefferson, Oswego, Lewis, and Chenango counties until 8 pm Monday.

This means there is potential for flooding and you should monitor the latest forecast to be on alert and ready for action should flooding develop.