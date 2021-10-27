FLOOD ALERT: Over two inches of rain fell Tuesday, flooding continues for some rivers and lakes

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV) — Heavy rain across Central New York Tuesday caused numerous Flash Flood Warnings. The rain is over with now, but several lakes and rivers are waiting for the water to recede.

There are no more flash flood warnings, however there are numerous flood warnings for the Finger Lakes and river basins in the Southern Tier that remain in effect Wednesday.

Flood warnings remain for Owasco Lake at Moravia, Cayuga Lake at Ithaca, Tioughnioga River at Cortland, and Onondaga Lake at Liverpool. Most of these warnings expire by Thursday, but some like for Onondaga Lake may not be lifted until the weekend.

If you come across a flooded roadway remember, turn around don’t drown. According to the National Weather Service, most flood deaths occur in vehicles..

Please report flooding to your local law enforcement agency when you can do so safely.

Widespread more than 2 inches of rain fell Tuesday from the Nor’easter which resulted in flooded streams, creeks, roads, basements, and riverbanks. The heavy rain has ended and drier weather is moving in for a few days which will help with any cleanup efforts.

This image has an empty alt attribute; its file name is Mesonet-Rain-Today-1.jpg

