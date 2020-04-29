Flood and Wind Alerts issued for portions of CNY Thursday

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV)-

A slow-moving cold front will move into Central New York Thursday afternoon causing areas of heavy rain and even some thunderstorms.

Rainfall rates of up half an inch an hour could lead to localized flooding in low lying, smaller creeks and flood prone areas.

A Flash Flood Watch has been issued for Tompkins, Schuyler and Steuben counties from Thursday afternoon through Thursday night. Thunderstorms in these areas could cause water to rapidly rise, especially across poor drainage areas.

A Flood Watch has been issued for Cortland, Chenango and Otsego counties from Thursday afternoon through Friday afternoon. Minor flooding of main stem rivers in these areas could develop into early Friday.

According to the National Weather Service, a Flash Flood Watch means the threat of flash flooding exists. If you are in the watch area you should monitor weather conditions closely and remember if you come across a flooded out road or walkway never try to cross it with your vehicle or by foot. TURN AROUND, DON’T DROWN…

In addition to rain, there will be strong winds. A Wind Advisory has been issued for Jefferson and Lewis counties. The advisory will remain in effect until 11 p.m. Thursday. Southeast winds will be sustained at 25 – 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph. This could cause damage to tree limbs and power outages may result.