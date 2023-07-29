A Flood Watch is in effect for Northern Cayuga and Wayne counties until 5 p.m. Saturday.

As showers and thunderstorms continue to develop Saturday morning and last into the afternoon, rain will likely be heavy at times and may lead to localized flash flooding.

Even outside of the watch zone, storms could produce locally heavy rain resulting in isolated flooding.

According to the National Weather Service, a Flood Watch means the threat of flooding exists. If you are in the watch area you should monitor weather conditions closely. Remember, if you come across a flooded out road or walkway, never try to cross it with your vehicle or by foot.