A Flood Watch is in effect for Tompkins, Cortland and Chenango counties from 12 PM Sunday until midnight Sunday night.

Occasional rain showers and a few stronger storms will develop late Sunday morning into the afternoon and early evening. Rain will likely be heavy at times and MAY lead to localized flash flooding. Rainfall amounts Sunday through Sunday evening will likely range from a half an inch to an inch and a half for many, with locally higher amounts of 2 to 3” possible mainly south and east of Syracuse.

This much rainfall could very well lead to flash flooding of rivers and creeks and poor drainage areas with the best chance of this occurring across the counties under the watch.

According to the National Weather Service, a Flood Watch means the threat of flooding exists. If you are in the watch area you should monitor weather conditions closely and remember if you come across a flooded out road or walkway never try to cross it with your vehicle or by foot. TURN AROUND, DON’T DROWN…