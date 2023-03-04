SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The quieter half of the weekend is upon us, but does it stay that way to start the new week? The details are below.

So, how much snow fell across the region?

Storm totals of 2 to 5 inches around Syracuse, with slightly less over the Finger Lakes and a bit more than six inches in spots north and east of Syracuse, especially up across the Tug Hill and Adirondacks. To see snowfall reports around CNY from Friday night and Saturday morning’s storm click here.

An overall tranquil night ahead

All that’s left of the heavy wet snowfall from the storm that impacted us Friday night into Saturday are some flurries and a bit of freezing drizzle for tonight, as the storm heads out to sea.

Lows drop into the upper 20s to around 30, so if you are out and about tonight watch for some black ice on untreated surfaces.

Quieter weather Sunday and Monday

Outside of a few snow showers and possibly a rain shower or two during the late morning and afternoon, Sunday is an uneventful and seasonably mild day. We should feel readings inch up to near 40 which is close to normal for March 5th.

Monday is a dry day too with at least some intervals of sunshine probable during at least the morning thanks to high pressure settling in temporarily.

Temperature wise to kick off the week it is similar to Sunday with highs rising into the upper 30s to low 40s.

Turns chillier and flaky at times beyond Monday

Don’t get too used to the milder weather as we look to start to cool down for the middle of the week. We are certainly not getting ready to burst into true Spring weather any time soon as highs more often than not look to be at or below normal for much of the week ahead.

There should be at least a bit of lake snow around at times too midweek, but probably nothing too significant.