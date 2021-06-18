FORECAST: A few showers and storms still possible overnight

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV)- The weather is turning more unsettled, warmer and a bit more humid over the next couple of days.

FRIDAY OVERNIGHT:

Scattered showers and storms are still possible overnight as a warm front moves through Central New York. There could be a quick, heavy downpour and frequent lightning. Winds could gust to 30 mph in some of the storms.

With clouds, showers and a steady breeze, we stay mild in the 60s. The weather turns quieter by daybreak Saturday.

SATURDAY:

The weekend starts cloudy Saturday morning, but we think that skies will break later in the morning into the midday with sunshine. That pushes temperatures into the mid 80s.

Saturday afternoon is when we have to be on guard for showers and storms. Not only is it warm but humid and a cold front is dropping south from Canada. Some storms could be strong to severe with gusty winds and hail.

SATURDAY NIGHT:

After a cold front drops to our south Saturday evening, quieter weather will prevail Saturday night. Lows are in the 50s.

FATHER’S DAY:

It still looks like the weather should be cooperative for any outdoor activities you want to take part in with dad for Father’s Day itself! Some sun is expected with comfortably warm temperatures, as highs reach the low 80s or so. There’s just a very slight risk for a shower with the daytime heating. Also, summer officially begins late Sunday night at 11:32.