FORECAST: A spectacular Sunday, then the heat and humidity returns this week

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV) –

SUNDAY:

Enjoy another beautiful, comfortably warm day!

High pressure builds just to our north, so winds come down Sunday compared with Saturday.

There is still plenty of sunshine and it remains dry and seasonably mild. Highs are well into the 70s, but with dew points in the 50s it will feel really pleasant.

Enjoy!

MONDAY:

Our winds to start the week shift into the southeast and that means moisture starts to return.

We don’t think it turns out all that humid Monday, but clouds will thicken as the day goes on. At first, the clouds are thin so we should have filtered sunshine, but those clouds build and lower later in the afternoon.

Beyond Monday it does turns out more humid and warmer with a chance of showers and thunderstorms Tuesday right into the weekend.

It won’t be raining all the time; it is more scattered in nature meaning there will be rain-free times to get your outdoor activities or chores in. Think of it as your typical mid-summer weather.