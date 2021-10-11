FORECAST: Feeling toasty the next few days!

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV) –

MONDAY:

High pressure, both at the ground and aloft, builds back in to end the holiday weekend. We expect more sunshine and dry weather.

Temperatures rise back into the upper 70s to low 80s with increasing sunshine after a cloudy start to the day.

MONDAY NIGHT:

It’s mild again with lows within a few degrees of 60 for many.

TUESDAY:

Hope you didn’t put the shorts away just yet… With more sunshine our unseasonable warm weather is expected to continue into with highs in the upper 70s to low 80s once again!

By the way, the record high for both Monday and Tuesday in Syracuse is 86° set back in 1949 and 1928, respectively. We think those records are safe, but we probably won’t be too far off.

It does turn cooler come Wednesday but remains well above average through the rest of the week. Stay tuned to see when cooler changes finally arrive (likely by the end of the upcoming weekend).