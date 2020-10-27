FORECAST: Less rain Tuesday but still rather cloudy

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV)-

OVERNIGHT:

Scattered showers and areas of drizzle and fog will likely be around the rest of tonight with lows in the upper 30s to around 40.

TUESDAY:

It does not look like there will be much rain around Tuesday, but with all the lingering low level moisture we believe there will be lots of clouds, and a light northwest chilly breeze that will likely produce a few light lake showers/drizzle for the morning and midday. Overall though there will be less rain around compared to Monday.

Late Tuesday afternoon into Tuesday evening a disturbance will move through and trigger some rain showers and possibly even a little higher terrain snow.

Highs Tuesday will likely only reach the mid to upper 40s.

TUESDAY NIGHT:

Any mainly rain showers will clear out near and especially after midnight with just a few lake effect rain and higher terrain snow showers east of Lake Ontario overnight Tuesday night. Lows will be in the upper 30s to around 40.

WEDNESDAY:

It will be a gloomy start with just a few lingering lake effect rain and higher terrain snow showers east of Lake Ontario, but we believe we will see at least a bit of clearing during the afternoon take place as high pressure builds in. There will be a southwest breeze kicking up too and highs should make it up to around 55 with enough sunshine. Yes, Wednesday is still looking like the nicest day of the week.

WATCHING LATE WEEK PERIOD…

Beyond Wednesday we will be watching an upper level low and the remnants of Hurricane Zeta that is expected to make landfall in Louisiana Wednesday night. These two systems will work into the Mid-Atlantic and Northeast later Thursday into Friday and likely deliver some significant precipitation. Click here for more details.