FORECAST: More accumulating snow for Wednesday

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV)–

A nor’easter continues to impact many parts of the Northeast with wind, snow and coastal flooding in the coastal regions, but how will Central New York be affected? We are about to enter the 3rd and final act from this storm.

LATEST: (AS OF WEDNESDAY MORNING}

PART 3: Tuesday night into Wednesday Lake Ontario should chime in with lingering storm snow and some lake enhancement too.

WEDNESDAY:

A spray of light to occasionally moderate snow should occur south and southeast of Lake Ontario, including in the Syracuse area Wednesday.

Roads will likely remain at least somewhat slick and sloppy to start Wednesday before improving as the lake effect tends to taper Wednesday afternoon.

At least a coating to 2” will probably fall the first part of Wednesday in the Syracuse area

Locally higher amounts probable south of Syracuse and the Thruway in the hills with 2 to 4 inches after sunrise.

In total, snowfall between Monday night and through the Wednesday should range from 8 to 14” for many with locally higher amounts expected in the hills south and east of Syracuse.

The weather quiets down come Wednesday night into Thursday. In fact, we expect some afternoon sun and temperatures above freezing Thursday.

Friday’s weather features a mix of wet snow and rain as a frontal system approaches. We aren’t expecting any big accumulations of snow.