FORECAST: Some more rain tonight but slowly turning drier Wednesday

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV)-

TONIGHT:

Rain showers will taper to a bit of drizzle and mist near and after midnight. There will probably also be a few lake effect rain and higher terrain snow showers east of Lake Ontario overnight. Lows will be in the upper 30s to around 40.

WEDNESDAY:

It will be a gloomy start with just a bit of patchy drizzle/mist and few lingering lake effect rain and higher terrain snow showers east of Lake Ontario. We believe we will see some clearing will slowly but surely occur during the afternoon as high pressure builds in. A southwest breeze kicks up too and highs should make it into the low 50s anyways with enough sunshine. Yes, Wednesday is still looking like the nicest day of the week.

WEDNESDAY NIGHT:

Clouds will increase in advance of the next weather maker Wednesday night but we will be staying dry with lows near 40.

THURSDAY:

Clouds will be thickening with a brisk east-northeast wind kicking up during the day Thursday. Eventually sometime after 1 or 2 pm some rain should push in from the south ahead of the remnants of Zeta and an upper level low. It will be a cool/chilly day too as readings will only climb into the upper 40s prior to the rain arriving.

WATCHING LATE WEEK PERIOD…

Beyond Thursday we are watching an upper level low coming out of the Desert Southwest and the remnants of Hurricane Zeta after making landfall in Louisiana Wednesday evening. These two systems will try to come together and work into the Mid-Atlantic and Northeast Thursday night into Friday and deliver some significant precipitation… even snow.

Click here for more details.