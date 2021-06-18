FORECAST: Staying warm going into the weekend but will you get wet?

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV)- The weather is turning more unsettled, warmer and a bit more humid over the next couple of days.

FRIDAY NIGHT:

After some light rain moves through Central New York late Friday afternoon there could still be some scattered showers and storms overnight. With clouds and showers, temperatures remain mild in the 60s. The weather turns quieter by daybreak Saturday.

SATURDAY:

The weekend starts cloudy and mainly dry. Saturday afternoon is when we have to be on guard for showers and storms as a cold from moves from west to east across the region. Some storms could be strong to severe with gusty winds and hail. It’s warm with highs in the low to mid 80s.

SATURDAY NIGHT:

After the cold front drops to our south Saturday, quieter weather will prevail Saturday night. Lows are in the 50s.

FATHER’S DAY:

It still looks like the weather should be cooperative for any outdoor activities you want to take part in with dad for Father’s Day itself! Some sun is expected with comfortably warm temperatures, as highs reach the low 80s or so. There’s just a very slight risk for a shower with the daytime heating.

Also, summer officially begins late Sunday night at 11:32.