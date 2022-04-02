SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV) – Those stronger winds will diminish, but not go away completely. A cool breeze is expected Saturday, but we can look forward to sunnier skies!

SATURDAY:

The weather for the first weekend of April looks to be a split decision with Saturday the clear winner.

High pressure will build in providing dry sky conditions and a nice mix of sun and clouds for Saturday. Cool winds will still be felt though. WNW winds around 6-12 mph are expected. Let that early April sun go to work and we should see highs to start the weekend climb well into the 40s to near 50.

SUNDAY:

Sunday looks to feature more clouds, some light rain showers, and even some snow showers all thanks to a weak system moving across the area. Highs should be a bit cooler Sunday with readings in the lower 40s. We expect little if any accumulation of snow in Syracuse and other lower elevations. However, in the hills there could be a light accumulation of a coating to an inch or so on grassy surfaces.

That said, Saturday looks to be the pick day of the weekend. So, make your outdoor plans accordingly.

NEXT WEEK:

Our week looks to start off on a positive note Monday with partly sunny skies and seasonable temperatures near 50. Even warmer Tuesday, though mostly cloudy with highs in the mid 50s. We’re keeping an eye on our next weather maker starting Wednesday. This slow moving storm from the west could potentially bring scattered rain showers through the end of the week.

Stay tuned to the NewsChannel 9 Storm Team for the latest updates!