Fourth of July weekend forecast

The upcoming Fourth of July holiday weekend looks quite warm, a bit muggy, with just a few spotty showers/storms around.

A ridge in the jet stream will allow temperatures to run above normal in the mid to upper 80s through the weekend. A series of disturbances riding that ridge keeps low chances of showers and perhaps some thunderstorms nearby Friday through Sunday.

Overall the weather doesn’t change too much each day this weekend.

Friday July 3rd:

Warm and muggy, many high temperatures well into the 80s.

Few showers at times mainly in the afternoon and north and east of Syracuse

Plenty of hot and muggy weather if you are traveling south and west of CNY

A weak cold front coming from the north and east, or a backdoor cold front will bring another chance of a few showers into CNY Friday. This front will not be much of a rainmaker, and will not make much of a difference in the heat and humidity either for the remainder of the weekend.

Saturday July 4th, Independence Day:

A typical July 4th: very warm and muggy, highs in the mid 80s

Just a low risk of spotty showers, keep an eye to the sky and on Live Doppler 9

The backdoor cold front doesn’t completely clear the area Saturday. It’s close enough to keep the showers in the forecast. But, there is plenty of rain-free time to enjoy the holiday!

Sunday July 5th:

Hotter and muggier Sunday, near 90° all across New York State

The best chance of showers farther north in the Adirondacks and North Country

Lots of sunshine to enjoy the day

The front drifts back north as the jet stream ridges back over the Northeast, allowing the heat to soar again. This will be the beginning of a prolonged stretch of hot weather that will carry over into next week.

Get ready, the dog days of summer are here!