WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — Clear skies should set the stage for frost to form by Wednesday morning across Jefferson and Lewis Counties.

Temperatures should fall into the upper 20s to around 30, resulting in a widespread freeze.

It’s still a bit early for gardening, but if you have newly planted flowers you should plan now to move them inside to prevent them from succumbing to the expected freezing temperatures.

The potential exists for more freezing temperatures across these same areas Wednesday night and Thursday morning.