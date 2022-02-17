SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR)- A strong cold front is going to bring changes and they’re going to be quick changes Thursday night- Friday morning.

Flash freezing is the biggest concern for your Friday morning commute. This could prompt school delays depending on how fast crews can react to it.

What is a flash freeze?

Flash freezing occurs when temperatures quickly drop below freezing while roads, parking lots, driveways and other surfaces are wet and untreated.

It’s difficult to prepare for…

It is important to note, with this instance, rain is falling through Thursday evening. Road crews can’t put salt down to prepare because it would just wash away.

Timing is key

Temperatures are dropping below freezing, and the prime time for icing occurs just a couple hours before the morning rush.

What to keep in mind before you head out the door: