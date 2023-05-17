SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — As skies clear out Wednesday afternoon, the stage will be set for a cold, sub-freezing night across all of Central New York.

For most of us, the cold Wednesday night isn’t really a big deal. The issue is for people that have begun their spring planting or for farmers and orchards where buds have come out.

The growing season has begun for our area and the forecast temperatures by Thursday morning are much too cold for this time of year.

The cold temperatures forecast for Wednesday night and Thursday morning will be an issue everywhere, not just in higher elevations. Temperatures are forecast to drop into the mid and upper 20s in outlying areas, and around freezing (32) in more suburban settings.

Just covering plants is not enough

The issue is that actual air temperatures will be in the 20s by Thursday morning which will be enough to freeze plants and flowers. The best thing to do in advance of the cold is to move as many plants as you want to protect from the cold to an indoor spot.