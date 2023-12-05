Frigid feeling the next few days

Temperatures will continue their downward trend mid-week. Highs will only reach the mid-30s Tuesday with just a bit of snow shower/flurry activity possible at times.

Highs look to stay in the 30s on Wednesday and probably Thursday too before rebounding back into the 40s as we head into Friday and possibly even flirt with 50 or higher next weekend!

A little snow, but nothing to write home about

Also, the weather looks pretty uneventful midweek too with maybe a few more lake snow showers Wednesday morning, and a bit of snow shower activity ahead of a warm front Thursday.

Keep checking the latest 7-day forecast for updates.