SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – Brrr, it’s cold out! But it won’t last too long, milder air is on the way.

Coldest morning of the year!

Temperatures dipped to the lowest we’ve seen so far this calendar year (yeah it’s not even 2 weeks in, but considering how mild it’s been this was a reality check!)

The morning sunshine looks nice, but the clouds are coming back quick during the afternoon.

Despite our frost start and clouds winning out today we will still manage to rise into the upper 30s making Wednesday the 15th straight day with above normal temperatures.

A rainy Thursday on the way

A big part of the energy for as late week storm comes from yet another strong storm system that plowed into the West Coast early this week, making headlines with heavy, flooding rains and mountain snows.

Some rain showers and higher elevation snow showers begin around sunrise Thursday as this storm moves towards CNY and the Northeast.

Then, steady rain picks up after sunset Thursday night for us and last into the early morning hours on Friday.

Ending as a little bit of snow… and probably only a little

Even with the rain Thursday into Thursday night, Central New York will still end up with some snow from this storm.

This storm has been trending faster and faster, so that means we’ll change quickly from the 40s and rain pre-dawn Friday to below freezer and snow showers as the day goes on. The wind picks up too from the northwest.

We could see a light accumulation of snow by Friday afternoon after we change from rain to snow. However, the data we’ve been looking at is not showing much more than couple of inches of snowfall by Saturday morning.

Once the snow tapers off Saturday morning we’re looking at a dry and seasonably chilly weekend.

Stay tune for further updates.