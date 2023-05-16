SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV) — The National Weather Service has issued a Freeze Watch overnight Wednesday into Thursday morning for parts of Central New York.

In the watch area, temperatures drop into the mid to upper 30s Tuesday night with isolated frost. However, clear skies and diminishing winds Wednesday night will lead to widespread temperatures in the low 30s and even upper 20s in some outlying areas by Thursday morning.

If you did some gardening over last weekend make sure you take precautions Wednesday evening to protect any tender vegetation that would be vulnerable to frost. Cover your plants with a dry cloth or blanket. If they are in a small pot, bring them into your house or even garage.

If frost looks more likely, the Watch would be upgraded to a Warning.

There is already a Freeze Warning in effect for Jefferson and Lewis counties, especially close to the Tug Hill for Tuesday night and Wednesday morning with additional frost or freeze alerts to come for Wednesday night.