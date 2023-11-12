SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – We finally managed to get some sun out Sunday afternoon for many, but can we keep it around to start the week? Find out below…

20s for the first time this fall season tonight

Given the mainly clear sky and light winds expected overnight, it’s a perfect setup for radiational cooling. Lows will end up in the 20s for many spots, frosty, with readings closer to 30 along the Lake Ontario shore.

By the way, the lowest the temperature has dropped in Syracuse this fall season is 32 degrees as of Sunday, which occurred on November 2nd and 8th. The latest Syracuse has gone without going below freezing in the fall was back on November 17th in 1955 and 1935! Temperatures are dropping below freezing this evening which will make it the 4th latest date for Syracuse to dip below freezing for the first time.

Limited precipitation chances this week

Given we are moving quickly into the middle of November, it is not unusual to have stormy weather ramping up in central New York (mainly rainy systems but sometimes snow).

That doesn’t look to be the case through much of this week.

Monday starts out dry, but a fast-moving weak weather system passes close to us Monday afternoon and night bringing the potential for some light rain and higher terrain snow showers. This will be followed by a bit of lake effect rain/snow shower activity Tuesday, especially during the morning.

Plenty of dry time and some sunshine will be in store on Wednesday and Thursday before our next system/cold front arrives on Friday bringing more showers.

Warming up again

After seeing highs well into the 40s to around 50 on Monday, we turn briefly cooler on Tuesday.

Milder air then starts to build in beginning Wednesday, and highs could be close to 60 by Thursday/Friday!

Keep checking the latest 7-day forecast for updates.