Frosty views and record cold for Syracuse Saturday

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV)-

Although it wasn’t the earliest Syracuse has ever felt the 30s in September, it is a record for the day.

Syracuse tied the record low of 34° set in 1943 Saturday morning just after 6 a.m.

Low temperatures across the area ranged from the mid 20s to mid 30s. This is the coldest it has been in Syracuse since mid-May!

No surprise, with these temperatures, many woke up to a frosty view. Several of our viewers shared their frosty scenes on our NewsChannel 9 Facebook page.

Photo taken by Beth Jordan. Clay, NY

Photo taken by Carleen Sam Foultz Talamo. Mexico, NY

Photo taken by David Russell. Closed frosty pool.

Photo taken by Estella Cole. Oriskany Falls, NY

Photo taken by Gary Orendorff. Stockwell, NY

Photo taken by John Markham. Highmarket, NY

Photo taken by Michaelf Corwin. Pamelia, NY

Photo taken by Tom Sullivan. Canastota, NY

We’re in for a couple more frosty nights this weekend, if you have plants outside, don’t forget to cover them or bring them in before you go to sleep.