Frosty views and record cold for Syracuse Saturday

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV)-
Although it wasn’t the earliest Syracuse has ever felt the 30s in September, it is a record for the day.
Syracuse tied the record low of 34° set in 1943 Saturday morning just after 6 a.m.
Low temperatures across the area ranged from the mid 20s to mid 30s. This is the coldest it has been in Syracuse since mid-May!
No surprise, with these temperatures, many woke up to a frosty view. Several of our viewers shared their frosty scenes on our NewsChannel 9 Facebook page.
We’re in for a couple more frosty nights this weekend, if you have plants outside, don’t forget to cover them or bring them in before you go to sleep.
