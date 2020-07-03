Full moon, eclipse and aphelion happening this weekend

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR)- Independence Day is not the only event this July 4th in Central New York, there are three more astronomical events to observe which involve the sun and moon.

First, North America, South America, Western Europe and Africa will be spectators to a penumbral lunar eclipse. For New York, the max view of the eclipse will be July 5 at 12:29 a.m.

A lunar eclipse is when the earth’s shadow blocks the sun’s light. There are three types of eclipses, total, partial and penumbral.

A total lunar eclipse is when the inner part of the earth’s shadow completely covers the moon, turning the moon red. The next one will happen May 26, 2021.

A partial lunar eclipse is when the sun, earth and moon aren’t totally lined up. The result looks like the shadow takes a bite out of the moon.

A penumbral lunar eclipse may be the least interesting type. This is when only the lighter, outer part of the earth’s shadow (the penumbra) falls on the moon’s face. It is a very subtle change, only very observant eyes will notice a slight shading on the moon’s surface Saturday night.

Second, the moon the night of July 4 will be a full one. It is also referred to as the Buck Moon (this is the time of year when buck deer grow their velvety antlers), Thunder Moon and/or the Hay Moon ( it’s the time of year when farmer’s are working to put hay in barns and trying to avoid summer thunderstorms).

Last, but not least, July 4th is when Earth is at its most distant point from the sun. The exact time this will happen is 7:35 a.m. and the exact farthest distance the Earth will be form the sun is 94,507,635 miles. This is referred to as the aphelion.