Gamma forecast to make second landfall

Weather
Posted: / Updated:

(WSYR)- Tropical Storm Gamma has already made landfall this weekend and as it strengthens, it’s set to make landfall again near Mexico.

As of Saturday afternoon, the storm was near hurricane strength with max sustained wind speeds of 70 mph. It’s moving northwest towards Tulum, Mexico after making it’s first landfall Saturday on the eastern Yucatan Peninsula.

The National Weather Service says Gamma is expected to produce heavy rainfall for several days over portions of southeastern Mexico. They say this rainfall could result in life-threatening flash flooding and mudslides.

Gamma is the 24th tropical system to be named in the 2020 hurricane season.

The storm will have no impact on Central New York.

