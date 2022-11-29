SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Change is in the forecast for Central New York and that usually means gusty winds. We will have that Wednesday and Thursday.

It’s a south wind Wednesday so that means milder weather. Temperatures should rise into the 50s Wednesday.

Wind speeds Wednesday should run around 20 mph with higher gusts over higher elevations and the north ends of the Finger Lakes.

When do the stronger winds get here?

Wednesday afternoon, the winds should swing to the west and get stronger. Winds greater than 20 mph are forecast for Wednesday afternoon.

Wind gusts will be greater than 30 mph Wednesday night and much of Thursday.

Near the Lake Ontario shoreline, winds could gust greater than 50 mph at times Wednesday night and Thursday morning.

Power outages are a possibility.

The strongest winds will likely impact the National Grid service area.

You certainly want to make sure any outside holiday decorations are tied down and secure.

When does it get quieter?

The stronger winds will begin to subside Thursday afternoon and become much lighter Thursday night.