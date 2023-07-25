SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – It turns quiet tonight and not to uncomfortable, but higher heat and humidity is just around the corner. Find out when it arrives below…

A summery overnight expected

A mainly clear sky and areas of fog developing mainly south and east of Syracuse overnight. Lows drop into the low to mid 60s.

Smoky haze persists for a bit longer

Smoke from the wildfires in Western Canada returned to the sky Monday night and Tuesday and is expected to continue at varying degrees through Wednesday. Click here for more smoke details and possible impacts on CNY.

Heat ramps up midweek, but any storms?

Other than some smoke filtering the sun on Wednesday, do we have to worry about any storms midweek? Nope. Just a good deal of smoke filtered sun, and highs climbing into the upper 80s to low 90s with a modest amount of humidity but not too sticky yet.

Heat and humidity try to build even more for the last half of the week, but a fly in the ointment MAY prevent our first heat wave of 2023. Click here for more details on the potential first heat wave of 2023.

Keep checking the latest 7-day forecast.