SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV) – Smooth sailing weather-wise in Central New York the next few days: More sunshine and a gradual warming trend.

FRIDAY/WEEKEND:

Friday should see temperatures a good 5 or 6 degrees warmer than Thursday. This means low 50s are a real possibility in lower elevations. We will again caution that a steady, and at times gusty, northwest wind Friday makes it feel a bit cooler. In addition, the gusty winds and low humidity means we are at a higher risk for brush fires across the region.

Central New York is in a blocked pattern in the upper atmosphere for Friday right into the weekend but luckily for us it happens as high pressure down at the ground builds south from Canada. This high controls our weather so expect more sunshine and dry weather and a gradual warming trend.

The sunshine and the warm up continues for Saturday and Sunday and it looks like our temperatures are in the mid-60s by the end of the weekend which is a bit above normal for the first day of May. Over the weekend the breeze should start to come down as well.