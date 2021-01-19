Getting colder for CNY this weekend, but for many it is a good thing

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV)

Central New York will experience its coldest stretch of winter weather starting this weekend and it is actually good news for a lot of winter enthusiasts and we would argue even for those that don’t enjoy being out in the mid-winter chill.

For skiers and snowmobilers, there is finally some snow! While the ski areas south of Syracuse have seen just token amounts of snow this past week, the colder weather allows for snowmaking to help add more terrain. Temperatures have averaged well above normal since the beginning of the year but there has not been a big ‘thaw.’ The warmest Syracuse has been so far this January is only 42 degrees which has minimized the snowmelt.

For snowmobilers, the news has been better north of Syracuse when it comes to snow. As of midweek, there have already been two good lake effect snow events with one more to come for the end of the week. However, while the snowmobiling will be good from the Tug Hill into the Adirondacks, be prepared for crowds this weekend.

The cold? Yes. In Syracuse, the high temperatures Saturday and Sunday will struggle to reach 20 degrees, but true winter enthusiasts won’t be scared off by that. First, cold is expected in January in Central New York. It is our coldest month of the year. Syracuse even averages five days every January where the temperature doesn’t hit 20 degrees.

Anyone who skis, snowmobiles, snowshoes, or ice fishes knows this and dresses appropriately. They know to wear layers and to cover all exposed flesh.

The ice fishermen, in particular, are getting just what they want: an extended period of below-freezing weather to cause local lakes to start to ice up. This weekend, though, make sure that ice is thick enough before you venture out.

What does this cold pattern offer up to people that don’t like winter? The arrival of more typical arctic air means the chances of us seeing the sun will begin to increase. The arctic air is usually absent the type of low-level moisture that has been stuck over Central New York the last three or four weeks. If we can get the wind to shift away from the northwest, we would be able to rid ourselves of the ever-present lake effect clouds.

We could all use a break from the clouds whether you like winter sports or not.