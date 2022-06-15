SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV) – Feeling the extra heat and humidity the next few days. Chances for rain and storms start to go up as well.

WEDNESDAY:

Temperatures climb well into the 80s Wednesday for the first time in a while. The humidity creeps up a bit more so too. The weather looks good for the beach and or pool!

There’s a slight risk for a passing shower/storm or two mainly during the afternoon/evening hours, but all in all it appears many get through Wednesday dry.

WEDNESDAY NIGHT:

It’s breezy, very mild and turning even muggier Wednesday night as a warm front moves into CNY. Scattered showers and storms possibly develop towards and after midnight. Any storm that develops late Wednesday night has the potential to be strong/severe, but the chance of that is low. The biggest threat with any storm will be damaging wind gusts of 60+ mph.

Lows only drop to between 65 and 70 with a developing southeasterly breeze!

THURSDAY:

A few showers and storms may be around to start Thursday, but there should be breaks of sun and a several hour stretch of dry time during the later morning and first part of the afternoon. This dry period combined with intervals of sun and an approaching cold front should help spark at least some additional showers and storms after 2 or 3 Thursday afternoon as highs warm to between 85 and 90.

The greatest risk of scattered storms should occur between about 3 and 8 pm as a cold front moves through during this timeframe. Any storm Thursday may become strong/severe with damaging winds of 60+ mph and large hail being the biggest threats. Stay tuned for updates.

THURSDAY NIGHT – FRIDAY:

Much of Thursday night into Friday is dry across CNY. It stays very mild Thursday night and the humidity starts to come down overnight, but it is a little uncomfortable for sleeping without an AC unit. Lows drop into the mid 60s.

There could be a few showers and possibly an isolated storm scooting through Friday as another cold front swings across the area.

It turns more comfortable and kind of refreshing Friday with lowering humidity during the day. A gusty wind develops too with highs ranging from about 75 to 80.