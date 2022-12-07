SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR) – The damp, dreary weather is not done with us just yet…

REMAINS DAMP WEDNESDAY

Have your raincoats handy again today. While it’s not raining all day, the threat of light showers, mist, and drizzle lingers through the morning and into the afternoon/evening.

STAYS MILD FOR NOW

We’re starting the day mild as many of us woke up to temperatures around 50!

Temperatures slowly cool back through the 40s behind a cold front as winds shift from the southwest to northwest during the afternoon.

END OF THE WEEK UPDATE: LOOKS GOOD!

The last few days we were concerned about a system that was forecast to move close to CNY or just to our south.

Well, as of Wednesday morning our confidence is growing higher for dry and seasonably cool weather both Friday and Saturday.

This is great news for many that have plans out and about like Christmas shopping to do, attending Christmas parties, getting the Christmas tree, decorating etc…The only downside is that it won’t look wintry without the snow.

A new development for the end of the weekend, we have a chance at seeing rain showers mixing with a little bit of snow by Sunday. Temperatures aren’t all that cool by the time it arrives so it looks like the best chance of any snow will be the higher elevations.

Stay tuned for updates through the week from the NewsChannel 9 Storm Team.